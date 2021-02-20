Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Raised by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.0% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,276. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.84 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.19 and a 52-week high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

