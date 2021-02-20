Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) (TSE:VRE) were up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$30.40 and last traded at C$30.39. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 22,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.42.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.