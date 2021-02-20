Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 9.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 97,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,778,983. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40.

