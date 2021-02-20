Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $264.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $269.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.50.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

