Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Landmark Financial Advisors LLC

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Shares of VGT stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $373.81. 301,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,913. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $382.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.03 and its 200 day moving average is $331.43.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

