Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $104.55 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $78.18 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.92.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.