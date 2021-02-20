Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $358.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,270. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.67. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.