Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.