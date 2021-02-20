Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.3% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $36,000.

VTI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $205.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,921,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $208.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its 200 day moving average is $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

