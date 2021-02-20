Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Cedar Wealth Management LLC

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 20.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $38,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after purchasing an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,882,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,006,000 after purchasing an additional 155,727 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 6,940,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,084,000 after purchasing an additional 351,382 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,745,000 after purchasing an additional 114,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after purchasing an additional 92,098 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.97. 4,921,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,027. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

