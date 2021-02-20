Vanilla Network Price Down 22% Over Last Week (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for $3.14 or 0.00005508 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $149,927.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.44 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00071958 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00069224 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00077503 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.21 or 0.00408691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026895 BTC.

Vanilla Network Token Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

