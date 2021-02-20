Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 120,959 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.33% of Varian Medical Systems worth $52,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,185 shares of company stock worth $31,767,690. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $176.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

