Velas Market Capitalization Reaches $84.57 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 20th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $84.57 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Velas token can now be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000148 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001230 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

