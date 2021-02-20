Velas Tops One Day Trading Volume of $852,178.00 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. Velas has a market cap of $81.44 million and approximately $852,178.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas token can currently be purchased for about $0.0383 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001183 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Token Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 tokens. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

