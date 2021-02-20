Veles Hits Market Cap of $97,216.87 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last week, Veles has traded up 83.6% against the US dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0757 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market cap of $97,216.87 and $829.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,450.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,933.23 or 0.03424638 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $226.27 or 0.00400823 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $679.57 or 0.01203842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.80 or 0.00453138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.29 or 0.00411490 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00290789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00026863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Veles

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,393,767 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,083 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

