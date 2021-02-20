Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 167.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.89.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

