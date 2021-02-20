Venus Price Tops $69.87 (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Venus token can currently be bought for approximately $69.87 or 0.00123536 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded 87.5% higher against the US dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $597.05 million and $249.76 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,380.58 or 0.99683998 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,544,986 tokens. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Venus Token Trading

Venus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

