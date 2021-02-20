Verasity Market Capitalization Tops $9.53 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 56.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00084893 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $127.46 or 0.00225118 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00014400 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,466,694 coins and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars.

