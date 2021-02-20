VeriCoin Trading Up 39.4% This Week (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $765,249.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,978.05 or 0.99371639 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040842 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.23 or 0.00133542 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003254 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,485,020 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

