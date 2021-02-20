Veros One Day Trading Volume Reaches $57.00 (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One Veros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC on major exchanges. Veros has a market cap of $214,521.57 and approximately $57.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Veros has traded 86.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00062962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.48 or 0.00817945 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00040989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00059108 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00018973 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00043209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,859.92 or 0.04982697 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

VRS is a coin. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Veros’ official website is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Veros Coin Trading

Veros can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

