Vertcoin Market Cap Reaches $37.90 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001148 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $37.90 million and $1.26 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,107.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,930.85 or 0.03441376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.36 or 0.00403449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.36 or 0.01209052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.96 or 0.00454421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.80 or 0.00411350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.35 or 0.00292916 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,822,072 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

