Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Trading Down 14.4%

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)’s stock price was down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.43 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Approximately 111,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 161,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of £600,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.36.

About Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

