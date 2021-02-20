Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Cap of $22.69 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Vesper has a market capitalization of $22.69 million and $6.47 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vesper coin can now be bought for about $33.34 or 0.00059801 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Vesper has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00460669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00076656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.77 or 0.00392351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026356 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,586 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

Vesper Coin Trading

Vesper can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.