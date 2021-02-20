Viacoin Market Capitalization Reaches $18.74 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $18.74 million and $759,310.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.26 or 0.00408989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002992 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,415 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.