Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Echo Global Logistics worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $28.15 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.17 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

