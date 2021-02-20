Vid Reaches Market Cap of $3.23 Million (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Vid has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $133,805.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vid has traded up 65.1% against the dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.74 or 0.00490754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00070514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00083428 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00065064 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076778 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.63 or 0.00404822 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00028272 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,529,887 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Buying and Selling Vid

