VideoCoin (VID) Market Cap Hits $20.05 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $20.05 million and $922,278.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,823,028 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

