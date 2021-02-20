VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Market Cap Hits $40.34 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001430 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $40.34 million and $5.64 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00062530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.11 or 0.00837753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00038512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00056994 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043368 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018322 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,739.84 or 0.04800810 BTC.

About VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

