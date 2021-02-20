Vidulum One Day Volume Hits $23,549.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $200,623.89 and approximately $23,549.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

