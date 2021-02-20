VIG Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 20th. One VIG token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $795.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIG has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000079 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,527.63 or 0.04451276 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004066 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,375,618 tokens. The official website for VIG is vigor.ai

Buying and Selling VIG

VIG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

