Vireo Health International (OTCMKTS:VREOF) Trading 1.9% Higher

Vireo Health International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VREOF) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.26. 330,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 501,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Vireo Health International in a report on Monday, November 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Vireo Health International Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, production, wholesale and retail of medical cannabis products. The company sells and distributes its products through dispensaries. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

