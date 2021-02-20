Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 210,528 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
