Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $5.24. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 210,528 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the third quarter worth $103,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:NCZ)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

