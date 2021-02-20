Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.1% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,011,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,343,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $220.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

