Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading Down 10.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)’s share price was down 10.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $117.06 and last traded at $122.74. Approximately 1,121,059 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 235,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.57.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Visteon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after acquiring an additional 35,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Visteon by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after acquiring an additional 86,076 shares during the period.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

