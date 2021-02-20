Vitae (VITAE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $77.84 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Vitae has traded down 15.5% against the dollar. One Vitae coin can currently be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00007040 BTC on popular exchanges. Vitae has a market capitalization of $77.84 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 103.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 103.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vitae can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

