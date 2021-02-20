Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.29. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 26,758 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

Vitality Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VBIO)

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

