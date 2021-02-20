Vivid Coin (VIVID) Trading Up 18.2% Over Last 7 Days

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. Vivid Coin has a market cap of $21,605.81 and $56.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $278.57 or 0.00496717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00080778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065211 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00077019 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00028942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.55 or 0.00398609 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.