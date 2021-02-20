Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Lowered by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 13,861.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,750,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $23,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,408 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,502,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after acquiring an additional 351,800 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,979,880 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,090,000 after purchasing an additional 275,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.49. 2,280,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

