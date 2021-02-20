Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Summit Insights

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Summit Insights in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VG. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:VG opened at $13.41 on Thursday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,731,194 shares in the company, valued at $116,299,504.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Vonage by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vonage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Vonage by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vonage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

