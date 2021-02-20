VouchForMe (IPL) Trading 108.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 108.6% against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a market cap of $326,101.79 and approximately $1,241.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.78 or 0.00792169 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00041654 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00057569 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00018325 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00041305 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,665.79 or 0.04705568 BTC.

VouchForMe Coin Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,162,500 coins. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

