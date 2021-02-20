Voyager Token (VGX) Trading 68.7% Higher Over Last Week

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.49 billion and $63.43 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded 68.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $6.69 or 0.00011969 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00060511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $441.22 or 0.00789010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00037296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00056338 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00041236 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.83 or 0.04625845 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

