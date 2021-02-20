VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VYNE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of VYNE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 4,219,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $332,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

