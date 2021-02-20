W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 816,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of W. P. Carey worth $57,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $68.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.62 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.