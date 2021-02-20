WABnetwork One Day Volume Reaches $27.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $121,111.27 and approximately $27.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00060339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.77 or 0.00770528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00037087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00054912 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.24 or 0.04580770 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

WABnetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

