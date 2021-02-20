Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Acquires Shares of 58,358 L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of L Brands by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.33. 2,396,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,796. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on L Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on L Brands from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

