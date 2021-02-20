Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP decreased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

BKI stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 897,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.81. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

