Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Has $2.46 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.0% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,978,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,390,000 after acquiring an additional 128,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,430,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,070,000 after acquiring an additional 41,693 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,064,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,785,000 after acquiring an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 992,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,159,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NYSE EXR traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,040. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $121.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.