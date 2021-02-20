Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Invests $2.52 Million in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 115,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.1% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 42,402 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 101,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.86. 2,710,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636,560. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

