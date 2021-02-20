Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,381,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after purchasing an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after purchasing an additional 277,019 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortinet from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Pritchard Capital decreased their target price on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $928,348.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,788 shares of company stock worth $6,549,402. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.93. 1,351,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,402. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.