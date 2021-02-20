Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Makes New Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,314 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 82.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 45.2% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 838 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Longbow Research upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.35. 3,231,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.56. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

